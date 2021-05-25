Hanwha Aerospace wins $320 mln engine parts deal from GE
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co., a South Korean aircraft engine maker, said Tuesday it has received a 360 billion won (US$320 million) deal to supply aircraft engine parts to General Electric Co.
In the four-year deal that runs through 2026, Hanwha Aerospace will supply 72 kinds of aircraft engine parts for GE's main engines GEnx, GE90 and LM2500, the company said in a statement.
Hanwha Aerospace has supplied engine parts to the world's three major aircraft engine companies -- U.S.-based Pratt & Whitney and GE as well as Britain's Rolls-Royce.
It has an engine parts order backlog worth 24 trillion won as of May.
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) K-pop act GFriend bids farewell to fans after 6 years
-
(LEAD) Samsung Biologics signs vaccine production deal with Moderna
-
Stray dog menace poses growing threat to people
-
(LEAD) 'China is aware Moon-Biden statement targets China despite no mention of Beijing': Chinese amb.
-
N. Korean ship presumed to be on U.N. sanctions list sinks off Japan: source
-
U.S. raises travel advisory on Japan to highest Level 4: Do Not Travel
-
DP recommends gov't offer distancing rule exemptions for fully vaccinated people