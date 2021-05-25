Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New cases under 600 for 3rd day; infections rising outside greater Seoul
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed below 600 for the third straight day Tuesday due to fewer tests over the weekend, but health authorities are concerned over rising infections outside the greater Seoul area.
The country reported 516 more COVID-19 cases, including 481 local infections, raising the total caseload to 136,983, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
PM calls for follow-up steps on 'unprecedented' summit deal with U.S.
SEOUL -- South Korea's prime minister on Tuesday instructed the Cabinet to make thorough efforts in preparing follow-up measures to the agreement reached in last week's summit between South Korea and the United States, saying the summit produced "never-before-seen" outcomes.
On Friday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, held their first face-to-face summit in Washington and agreed on a wide range of issues, including a vision to pursue a global COVID-19 vaccine partnership while reaffirming their commitment to dialogue with North Korea.
-----------------
Seoul stocks extend gains late Tue. morning on easing inflation worries
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Tuesday morning as investor sentiment remained high, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's comments that helped ease concerns over early post-pandemic inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 22.27 points, or 0.71 percent, to reach 3,166.57 points as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
1 in 3 young S. Koreans picks COVID-19 pandemic as No. 1 social anxiety factor
SEOUL -- About 1 in 3 young South Koreans picked the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest source of social anxiety last year, a poll showed Tuesday.
The survey by Statistics Korea showed 32.2 percent of Koreans aged between 13 and 24 said they viewed the outbreak of the pandemic as the biggest threat to society.
-----------------
Larger firms' exports dip 7.3 pct last year amid pandemic
SEOUL -- Exports of South Korean bigger companies declined 7.3 percent last year from a year earlier amid the pandemic, led by a fall in shipments of petrochemicals, data showed Tuesday.
Overseas shipments by the country's conglomerates were valued at US$322.5 billion last year, compared with $347.7 billion the previous year, according to Statistics Korea and the Korea Customs Service.
-----------------
N. Korea may approach South Korea to hear about U.S. policy: scholar
SEOUL -- North Korea may approach South Korea to figure out what the new U.S. policy on Pyongyang looks like, as last week's summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden did not offer any concrete specifics, a former security adviser to Moon said Tuesday.
Moon Chung-in, currently the chairman of the think tank Sejong Institute, made the remarks, expressing hope that Seoul and Pyongyang can reactivate bilateral hotlines to resume cross-border communication.
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S. working on details of vaccine provision to S. Korean soldiers: Pentagon
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of Defense is working on details of how and when U.S. vaccines will be provided to South Korean troops working with U.S. Forces Korea, a Pentagon spokesman said Monday.
U.S. President Joe Biden made a surprise announcement Friday that the U.S. will help fully inoculate all 550,000 South Korean service members, who work closely with U.S. troops in South Korea on a daily basis.
-----------------
No possibility of China's economic action against S. Korea over its summit deal with U.S.: Cheong Wa Dae official
SEOUL -- A top Cheong Wa Dae official dismissed speculation Tuesday that China may launch another round of economic retaliation against South Korea over its latest summit agreement with the United States that touched on a sensitive regional security issue.
Asked about the odds of Beijing's action against Seoul during a radio interview with CBS, a Seoul-based broadcaster, the official said, "I don't think so."
-----------------
Hyundai to temporarily suspend Indian plant amid spreading pandemic
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Tuesday it will temporarily suspend its Indian plant due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.
Hyundai Motor will halt the Indian plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu for five days starting Tuesday, a company spokesman said over the phone.
-----------------
Nat'l baseball manager to take pre-Olympic scouting trip to U.S.
SEOUL -- The manager of the South Korean national baseball team will take a scouting trip to the United States on the weekend in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, sources said Tuesday.
Manager Kim Kyung-moon will be accompanied by a member of his coaching staff, Kim Pyoung-ho, as they fly out to Florida on Saturday to attend the Americas qualifying tournament for the Olympics.
-----------------
U.S. raises travel advisory on Japan to highest Level 4: Do Not Travel
WASHINGTON -- The United States on Monday raised its travel warning for Japan to the highest level, advising Americans not to travel to the Asian nation.
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Japan due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country. There are restrictions in place affecting U.S. citizen entry into Japan," said the latest U.S. travel advisory on the country.
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) K-pop act GFriend bids farewell to fans after 6 years
-
(LEAD) Samsung Biologics signs vaccine production deal with Moderna
-
Stray dog menace poses growing threat to people
-
(LEAD) 'China is aware Moon-Biden statement targets China despite no mention of Beijing': Chinese amb.
-
N. Korean ship presumed to be on U.N. sanctions list sinks off Japan: source
-
U.S. raises travel advisory on Japan to highest Level 4: Do Not Travel
-
DP recommends gov't offer distancing rule exemptions for fully vaccinated people