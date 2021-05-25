Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
S. Korea to host two-day P4G summit on climate, sustainable growth from Sunday
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in will host a virtual summit of global leaders on climate and sustainable growth later this month, his office announced Tuesday.
The 2021 P4G Seoul Summit is to open Sunday for a two-day run, bringing together more than 60 leaders of foreign countries and international organizations, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
LG Energy to spend 400 bln won to replace ESS batteries over fire risk
SEOUL -- South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. said Tuesday it will voluntarily replace lithium-ion batteries used in energy storage systems (ESS) over potential fire risks, which is estimated to cost around 400 billion won (US$356.6 million).
LG Energy, the wholly owned subsidiary of LG Chem Ltd., said ESS batteries produced in the Nanjing factory in China between April 2017 and September 2018 are subject to the replacement.
S. Korea confirms 3 more 'breakthrough' COVID-19 infection cases
SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday confirmed three more cases of so-called breakthrough COVID-19 infections, bringing the total caseload here to four.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the four people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus even after receiving two doses of a vaccine.
N.K. paper urges all-out efforts to finish planting rice within optimal period
SEOUL -- North Korea's official newspaper on Tuesday called for all-out efforts to promptly finish planting rice within the optimal period at all costs amid concerns unexpected rainfall could hamper rice planting.
Ri Jae-hyon, department director at the North's agriculture ministry, made the appeal in a contributory piece carried by the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling Workers' Party.
Young underdog takes main opposition's leadership race by storm
SEOUL -- Lee Jun-seok, a 30-something reform-minded former member of the main opposition party's supreme council, has taken the party's ongoing leadership race by storm, backed by young voters looking for a sweeping reform in the conservative party.
About three weeks ahead of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP)'s leadership election on June 11, the 36-year-old Lee emerged to claim a landslide opinion poll lead against seven rival contenders, including two powerful party bigwigs.
Hyundai Engineering consortium picked as preferred bidder for Poland plant project
SEOUL -- Hyundai Engineering Co., a plant engineering affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, said Tuesday its consortium has been picked as the preferred bidder for a 2 billion-euro (US$2.4 billion) project in Poland.
Under the proposed deal signed with Polish state-run refiner PKN Orlen, Hyundai Engineering and Spanish engineering firm Tecnicas Reunidas would receive naphtha from a petrochemical complex in the central Polish city of Plock to be used in the production of ethylene.
SK Group's No. 2 executive indicted on breach of trust charge
SEOUL -- The No. 2 official at SK Group was indicted Tuesday on a breach of trust charge related to allegedly unlawful transactions among affiliates.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office indicted Cho Dae-sik, chairman of the SK Supex Council, the top decision-making body of the third-largest South Korean conglomerate, without detention.
52 S. Koreans flown from India test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL -- A total of 52 South Koreans who arrived from India this month on special flights have tested positive for the new coronavirus, health authorities said Tuesday.
Of 1,718 people who returned home from the pandemic-ravaged country, 3 percent were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Naver unveils supersized AI platform HyperCLOVA
SEOUL -- South Korea's leading internet portal operator Naver Corp. on Tuesday unveiled its supersized artificial intelligence (AI) platform, dubbed "HyperCLOVA."
Naver said HyperCLOVA boasts the world's top-level AI technology, developed based on a new super computer adopted by the tech giant last October.
Seoul stocks snap 3-day losing streak on eased inflation worries
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended their three-day losing streak Tuesday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's comments that helped ease concerns of early post-pandemic inflation. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 27.02 points, or 0.86 percent, to close at 3,171.32 points.
