Hyundai Engineering consortium picked as preferred bidder for Poland plant project
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering Co., a plant engineering affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, said Tuesday its consortium has been picked as the preferred bidder for a 2 billion-euro (US$2.4 billion) project in Poland.
Under the proposed deal signed with Polish state-run refiner PKN Orlen, Hyundai Engineering and Spanish engineering firm Tecnicas Reunidas would receive naphtha from a petrochemical complex in the central Polish city of Plock to be used in the production of ethylene.
The yet-to-be-built plant is expected to have an annual production capacity of 740,000 tons of ethylene, according to Hyundai Engineering.
Hyundai Engineering said it has a 55 percent stake in the project, while the rest is held by Tecnicas Reunidas.
Hyundai Engineering said it remains unclear when its consortium can sign a formal contract with PKN Orlen.
