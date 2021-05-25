LG Energy to spend 400 bln won to replace ESS batteries over fire risk
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. said Tuesday it will voluntarily replace lithium-ion batteries used in energy storage systems (ESS) over potential fire risks, which is estimated to cost around 400 billion won (US$356.6 million).
LG Energy, the wholly owned subsidiary of LG Chem Ltd., said ESS batteries produced in the Nanjing factory in China between April 2017 and September 2018 are subject to the replacement.
"The company concluded (the batteries) pose potential fire risks when combined with the harsh external environment," the company said in a release.
The company said it will consult with its clients at home and abroad to replace the batteries and take necessary actions.
An ESS is largely composed of several lithium-ion batteries to store electricity generated by renewable energy, such as solar and wind power, in a battery and discharge it when necessary.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
Stray dog menace poses growing threat to people
-
(LEAD) 'China is aware Moon-Biden statement targets China despite no mention of Beijing': Chinese amb.
-
N. Korean ship presumed to be on U.N. sanctions list sinks off Japan: source
-
U.S. raises travel advisory on Japan to highest Level 4: Do Not Travel
-
DP recommends gov't offer distancing rule exemptions for fully vaccinated people