52 S. Koreans flown from India test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- A total of 52 South Koreans who arrived from India this month on special flights have tested positive for the new coronavirus, health authorities said Tuesday.
Of 1,718 people who returned home from the pandemic-ravaged country, 3 percent were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
South Korea has airlifted its nationals from India 10 times via special flights since May 4 after the South Asian country became a virus hotspot in recent months, while dealing with the Indian variant of COVID-19.
Health authorities said so far 10 Koreans arriving from India were confirmed to have been infected with the Indian variant that is believed to be more contagious.
Regular flights between South Korea and India have been suspended since March last year over virus concerns. Since then, only non-regular flights have been operated between the two countries.
But South Korea has also suspended non-regular flights from late April to better contain the Indian variant strain, though it allowed flights carrying South Korean citizens to operate on a limited basis.
All arrivals from India are required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, including seven days at a state facility, and get tested for COVID-19 three times during that period.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
Stray dog menace poses growing threat to people
-
(LEAD) 'China is aware Moon-Biden statement targets China despite no mention of Beijing': Chinese amb.
-
N. Korean ship presumed to be on U.N. sanctions list sinks off Japan: source
-
U.S. raises travel advisory on Japan to highest Level 4: Do Not Travel
-
DP recommends gov't offer distancing rule exemptions for fully vaccinated people