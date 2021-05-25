Entertainment business employees ordered to take COVID-19 tests
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Employees of adult entertainment businesses have been ordered to take coronavirus tests, officials said Tuesday, as many local governments are struggling to cope with the latest hotbeds for virus outbreaks.
Adult entertainment establishments, such as bars, clubs and karaoke rooms, in Daegu, Daejeon, Ulsan and many other regions nationwide have been ordered to take COVID-19 tests.
On Tuesday, the central city of Daejeon ordered all owners and employees of such nightlife establishments to get tested for the coronavirus within a week.
The measure came as part of the municipality's efforts to prevent cluster infections related to such facilities from spreading to the local community, its officials said.
Since last Thursday, Daejeon has confirmed over 10 cases linked to entertainment businesses in the city, including five karaoke workers. An estimated 4,000 city residents are working at such facilities, according to the municipality.
Officials said virus tests are free of charge, but a fine of up to 3 million won (US$2,670) will be imposed on those who fail to comply with the administrative order.
Last Thursday, the city government of Daegu, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, also gave an administrative order mandating COVID-19 testing of people working at entertainment facilities. No-assembly orders have been imposed on those facilities as well.
As of Tuesday, 179 virus cases have been reported in connection to a bar in Daegu since it confirmed the first related case earlier this month.
Some of the other local governments that have given compulsory testing orders included the southeastern city of Ulsan and the southwestern province of South Jeolla, where a spike in COVID-19 cases was seen in connection to entertainment establishments in recent weeks.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
Stray dog menace poses growing threat to people
-
(LEAD) 'China is aware Moon-Biden statement targets China despite no mention of Beijing': Chinese amb.
-
N. Korean ship presumed to be on U.N. sanctions list sinks off Japan: source
-
U.S. raises travel advisory on Japan to highest Level 4: Do Not Travel
-
DP recommends gov't offer distancing rule exemptions for fully vaccinated people