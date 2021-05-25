(LEAD) S. Korea to offer tax benefits, other support for auto chip parts makers
(ATTN: ADDS more info at last 2 paras)
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to provide tax incentives and financial support to makers of automotive chip parts and other key parts and materials, the finance minister said Tuesday.
Hong Nam-ki said the country plans to offer support to corporate projects to develop eight key parts and materials, including automotive chip parts and rare-earth permanent magnets used for electric vehicles.
Hong said at a meeting on the parts and material industries that the move will help attract private investments worth 140 billion won (US$125 million) by 2025 and create more jobs.
South Korean automakers have suffered a global shortage of automotive chips, with some companies being forced to temporarily suspend their production lines.
South Korea, home to Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc., is a powerhouse of memory chips, which account for around 20 percent of the country's outbound shipments.
But the Korean firms have not produced auto chips as they are considered less profitable due to a completed qualification process and rigid quality requirements. The companies have also relatively lagged behind in developing non-memory chips, including system chips.
The government said it picked 65 key part items as part of its efforts to help expand supply chains in the fields of semiconductors, batteries and autos.
The country plans to support investment in research & development (R&D) on those items over the long term.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
Stray dog menace poses growing threat to people
-
(LEAD) 'China is aware Moon-Biden statement targets China despite no mention of Beijing': Chinese amb.
-
N. Korean ship presumed to be on U.N. sanctions list sinks off Japan: source
-
U.S. raises travel advisory on Japan to highest Level 4: Do Not Travel
-
DP recommends gov't offer distancing rule exemptions for fully vaccinated people