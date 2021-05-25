SK Group's No. 2 executive indicted on breach of trust charge
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The No. 2 official at SK Group was indicted Tuesday on a breach of trust charge related to allegedly unlawful transactions among affiliates.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office indicted Cho Dae-sik, chairman of the SK Supex Council, the top decision-making body of the third-largest South Korean conglomerate, without detention.
He allegedly inflicted huge financial losses on SKC, a chemical manufacturing arm of SK Group, through dubious inter-affiliate stock transactions in 2012 and 2015, according to prosecution officials.
Cho is accused of having SKC invest 70 billion won (US$62.34 million) in a capital increase of SK Telesys, a communication equipment manufacturer that was in a state of capital erosion in 2015, when he was serving as the chairman of SKC's board of directors. SKC reportedly sustained a huge loss from the SK Telesys deal.
He is also suspected of orchestrating the move to have SKC invest 19.9 billion won in SK Telesys' capital increase in 2012.
Prosecutors allege that SKC appeared to have skipped appropriate investment reviews ahead of its SK Telesys deals by providing false and insufficient reports on SK Telesys' self-rescue measures to SKC's outside directors, though the troubled company was in a state of being unable to recover due to capital erosion.
Cho Kyung-mok, a former top financial officer of SK Corp., and Choi Tae-eun, a former senior executive at SKC, were also indicted without detention for allegedly being involved in the dubious inter-affiliate deals.
Ahn Seung-yun, CEO of SK Telesys, was also indicted without detention on charges of accounting fraud. Ahn is accused of inflating company assets by 15.2 billion won after an unsuccessful capital increase attempt in 2015.
The latest indictments came while prosecutors were investigating Choi Shin-won, CEO and chairman of SK Networks, over allegations of overseas slush funds and other charges. Choi, a son of the late SK Group founder Chey Jong-gun and a cousin of SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, was serving as the chairman of SK Telesys in 2015. Choi was indicted in March on charges of embezzlement and breach of trust related to the creation of slush funds.
