SK Group's No. 2 executive indicted on breach of trust charge

The latest indictments came while prosecutors were investigating Choi Shin-won, CEO and chairman of SK Networks, over allegations of overseas slush funds and other charges. Choi, a son of the late SK Group founder Chey Jong-gun and a cousin of SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, was serving as the chairman of SK Telesys in 2015. Choi was indicted in March on charges of embezzlement and breach of trust related to the creation of slush funds.