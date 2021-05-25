S. Korea to host two-day P4G summit on climate, sustainable growth from Sunday
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will host a virtual summit of global leaders on climate and sustainable growth later this month, his office announced Tuesday.
The 2021 P4G Seoul Summit is to open Sunday for a two-day run, bringing together more than 60 leaders of foreign countries and international organizations, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
P4G, which stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, is an international platform accelerating innovative market-based partnerships to deliver inclusive solutions to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement.
To be held under the theme of "Inclusive Green Recovery Towards Carbon Neutrality," it marks the first multilateral summit on the environment hosted by South Korea, Park noted.
Moon and other participants plan to adopt the Seoul Declaration at the end of the event.
Cheong Wa Dae stopped short of unveiling the list of those who will join the session, citing a diplomatic practice with relevant consultations still under way.
"We will make an announcement once it is finalized," a Cheong Wa Dae official said.
The P4G summit was launched with the inaugural session hosted by Denmark in its capital in 2018.
The second summit was supposed to take place in South Korea last year, but it was postponed due to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Moon is scheduled to hold summit talks with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark via video links just before the P4G session opens.
The two plan to discuss cooperation for the success of the global climate summit and relations between the two countries that commemorate the 10th anniversary of establishing a "strategic partnership," Park said.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
Stray dog menace poses growing threat to people
-
(LEAD) 'China is aware Moon-Biden statement targets China despite no mention of Beijing': Chinese amb.
-
N. Korean ship presumed to be on U.N. sanctions list sinks off Japan: source
-
U.S. raises travel advisory on Japan to highest Level 4: Do Not Travel
-
DP recommends gov't offer distancing rule exemptions for fully vaccinated people