ORION Holdings 17,300 UP 400

Daesang 29,100 UP 450

SKNetworks 5,580 UP 70

LGInt 32,700 DN 700

DongkukStlMill 23,700 UP 50

Hyundai M&F INS 23,950 DN 100

KIA CORP. 81,800 DN 500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 117,000 DN 500

ShinhanGroup 41,900 UP 900

HITEJINRO 36,600 UP 650

Yuhan 64,300 UP 200

HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,100 UP 400

CJ LOGISTICS 169,500 UP 3,000

DOOSAN 81,000 UP 2,800

DL 83,600 UP 400

SK hynix 123,000 UP 3,500

Youngpoong 712,000 UP 8,000

HyundaiEng&Const 52,100 DN 1,100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 47,700 UP 1,200

SamsungF&MIns 208,000 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,750 UP 200

Kogas 31,450 DN 50

Hanwha 32,650 UP 950

DB HiTek 52,100 UP 900

CJ 113,000 UP 5,000

JWPHARMA 27,850 UP 100

NEXENTIRE 8,270 UP 140

CHONGKUNDANG 128,000 UP 1,000

KCC 328,500 DN 5,500

SKBP 112,500 UP 1,500

AmoreG 76,300 UP 2,300

HyundaiMtr 227,500 DN 500

BukwangPharm 20,600 UP 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 65,800 UP 700

Daewoong 36,450 UP 600

SamyangFood 86,100 UP 1,600

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,100 DN 100

CJ CheilJedang 474,000 UP 22,500

TaekwangInd 1,169,000 UP 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,950 UP 5,450

