KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ORION Holdings 17,300 UP 400
Daesang 29,100 UP 450
SKNetworks 5,580 UP 70
LGInt 32,700 DN 700
DongkukStlMill 23,700 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 23,950 DN 100
KIA CORP. 81,800 DN 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 117,000 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 41,900 UP 900
HITEJINRO 36,600 UP 650
Yuhan 64,300 UP 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,100 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 169,500 UP 3,000
DOOSAN 81,000 UP 2,800
DL 83,600 UP 400
SK hynix 123,000 UP 3,500
Youngpoong 712,000 UP 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 52,100 DN 1,100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 47,700 UP 1,200
SamsungF&MIns 208,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,750 UP 200
Kogas 31,450 DN 50
Hanwha 32,650 UP 950
DB HiTek 52,100 UP 900
CJ 113,000 UP 5,000
JWPHARMA 27,850 UP 100
NEXENTIRE 8,270 UP 140
CHONGKUNDANG 128,000 UP 1,000
KCC 328,500 DN 5,500
SKBP 112,500 UP 1,500
AmoreG 76,300 UP 2,300
HyundaiMtr 227,500 DN 500
BukwangPharm 20,600 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 65,800 UP 700
Daewoong 36,450 UP 600
SamyangFood 86,100 UP 1,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,100 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 474,000 UP 22,500
TaekwangInd 1,169,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,950 UP 5,450
