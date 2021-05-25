KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LIG Nex1 47,100 UP 3,750
LOTTE Fine Chem 62,000 UP 2,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 53,700 UP 500
KAL 31,250 UP 1,600
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,210 DN 20
Shinsegae 305,500 UP 3,500
LG Corp. 126,500 0
Nongshim 295,000 UP 8,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,690 UP 20
SGBC 96,600 UP 4,400
POSCO CHEMICAL 148,000 UP 1,000
Hyosung 102,500 UP 3,600
BoryungPharm 22,450 UP 300
L&L 13,800 0
SK Discovery 52,200 UP 500
LS 68,500 UP 1,100
GC Corp 347,500 UP 1,500
GS E&C 43,150 DN 450
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,200 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 643,000 UP 8,000
KPIC 269,000 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,050 UP 50
SKC 131,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE 36,800 UP 1,400
Binggrae 62,300 UP 1,700
GCH Corp 34,500 DN 300
LotteChilsung 158,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,050 UP 250
POSCO 358,000 UP 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 88,000 UP 2,900
SAMSUNG SDS 182,000 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,950 UP 1,250
KUMHOTIRE 4,710 UP 65
DB INSURANCE 50,800 UP 800
SamsungElec 79,900 UP 200
NHIS 13,500 UP 150
GS Retail 36,900 DN 50
Ottogi 547,000 0
IlyangPharm 36,750 DN 300
F&F Holdings 41,600 DN 2,500
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
Stray dog menace poses growing threat to people
-
(LEAD) 'China is aware Moon-Biden statement targets China despite no mention of Beijing': Chinese amb.
-
N. Korean ship presumed to be on U.N. sanctions list sinks off Japan: source
-
U.S. raises travel advisory on Japan to highest Level 4: Do Not Travel
-
DP recommends gov't offer distancing rule exemptions for fully vaccinated people