NamsunAlum 3,635 UP 100

MERITZ SECU 4,460 UP 5

HtlShilla 93,800 UP 2,600

Hanmi Science 67,800 UP 1,200

SamsungElecMech 168,000 UP 4,000

Hanssem 112,500 UP 6,000

TAEYOUNG E&C 13,000 UP 500

KSOE 146,500 DN 1,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,600 UP 850

OCI 122,000 UP 500

LS ELECTRIC 55,500 UP 400

KorZinc 464,500 UP 3,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,890 UP 20

SYC 63,800 UP 1,400

HyundaiMipoDock 90,800 UP 100

IS DONGSEO 62,900 UP 200

S-Oil 96,000 UP 1,700

LG Innotek 196,000 UP 5,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 283,500 UP 3,500

HMM 49,350 UP 1,600

HYUNDAI WIA 77,700 DN 1,300

KumhoPetrochem 226,500 UP 4,000

Mobis 277,000 DN 2,000

HDC HOLDINGS 13,700 0

S-1 80,700 UP 1,200

ZINUS 98,600 UP 5,700

Hanchem 242,000 UP 5,000

DWS 42,950 UP 500

KEPCO 24,900 0

SamsungSecu 45,750 UP 650

KG DONGBU STL 19,600 UP 100

SKTelecom 314,000 DN 500

SNT MOTIV 61,100 0

HyundaiElev 52,600 UP 1,800

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,500 UP 550

Hanon Systems 16,250 DN 300

SK 269,500 UP 4,500

ShinpoongPharm 66,700 UP 2,100

Handsome 45,150 DN 100

Asiana Airlines 16,050 UP 800

(MORE)