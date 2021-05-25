KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
NamsunAlum 3,635 UP 100
MERITZ SECU 4,460 UP 5
HtlShilla 93,800 UP 2,600
Hanmi Science 67,800 UP 1,200
SamsungElecMech 168,000 UP 4,000
Hanssem 112,500 UP 6,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,000 UP 500
KSOE 146,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,600 UP 850
OCI 122,000 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 55,500 UP 400
KorZinc 464,500 UP 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,890 UP 20
SYC 63,800 UP 1,400
HyundaiMipoDock 90,800 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 62,900 UP 200
S-Oil 96,000 UP 1,700
LG Innotek 196,000 UP 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 283,500 UP 3,500
HMM 49,350 UP 1,600
HYUNDAI WIA 77,700 DN 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 226,500 UP 4,000
Mobis 277,000 DN 2,000
HDC HOLDINGS 13,700 0
S-1 80,700 UP 1,200
ZINUS 98,600 UP 5,700
Hanchem 242,000 UP 5,000
DWS 42,950 UP 500
KEPCO 24,900 0
SamsungSecu 45,750 UP 650
KG DONGBU STL 19,600 UP 100
SKTelecom 314,000 DN 500
SNT MOTIV 61,100 0
HyundaiElev 52,600 UP 1,800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,500 UP 550
Hanon Systems 16,250 DN 300
SK 269,500 UP 4,500
ShinpoongPharm 66,700 UP 2,100
Handsome 45,150 DN 100
Asiana Airlines 16,050 UP 800
(MORE)
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
Stray dog menace poses growing threat to people
(LEAD) 'China is aware Moon-Biden statement targets China despite no mention of Beijing': Chinese amb.
N. Korean ship presumed to be on U.N. sanctions list sinks off Japan: source
U.S. raises travel advisory on Japan to highest Level 4: Do Not Travel
DP recommends gov't offer distancing rule exemptions for fully vaccinated people