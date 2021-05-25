KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 82,000 UP 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 113,500 UP 1,000
IBK 10,700 UP 100
DONGSUH 30,850 UP 900
SamsungEng 19,550 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 138,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 7,120 UP 390
SAMSUNG CARD 32,150 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 24,050 DN 300
KT 32,800 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL220500 UP2500
LOTTE TOUR 21,050 UP 1,300
LG Uplus 14,900 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 84,400 DN 100
KT&G 82,700 UP 200
DHICO 14,700 UP 150
Doosanfc 40,200 UP 550
LG Display 22,800 DN 100
Kangwonland 27,250 UP 1,700
NAVER 358,000 UP 2,500
Kakao 118,000 UP 1,500
NCsoft 859,000 UP 13,000
KIWOOM 122,500 UP 1,000
DSME 33,850 UP 300
DSINFRA 11,100 UP 100
DWEC 7,600 DN 160
DongwonF&B 227,500 0
KEPCO KPS 40,800 0
LGH&H 1,508,000 UP 3,000
LGCHEM 892,000 0
KEPCO E&C 47,150 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,700 UP 2,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,350 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 153,500 UP 4,000
Celltrion 272,000 UP 10,000
Huchems 21,650 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 90,300 UP 1,000
KIH 104,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE Himart 38,700 UP 1,150
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
Stray dog menace poses growing threat to people
(LEAD) 'China is aware Moon-Biden statement targets China despite no mention of Beijing': Chinese amb.
N. Korean ship presumed to be on U.N. sanctions list sinks off Japan: source
U.S. raises travel advisory on Japan to highest Level 4: Do Not Travel
DP recommends gov't offer distancing rule exemptions for fully vaccinated people