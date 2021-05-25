Moon to meet political leaders on results of summit with Biden
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will have a luncheon meeting with the leaders of South Korea's ruling and opposition parties for a briefing on the outcome of his summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden last week, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.
Moon also plans to request bipartisan support for the implementation of summit agreements, during the Cheong Wa Dae session set to begin at 11:30 a.m. the following day.
Moon and Biden had their first face-to-face talks at the White House last Friday. They reached a set of deals on strengthening the alliance and cooperating on COVID-19 vaccines and such high-tech industries as semiconductors and electric vehicle batteries. They also agreed to work together for the shared goal of completely denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and establishing lasting peace.
Those invited to the meeting are Song Young-gil, head of the ruling Democratic Party; Kim Gi-hyeon, acting chief and floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party; Yeo Young-kug, leader of the Justice Party; Ahn Cheol-soo, chief of the People's Party; and Choi Kang-wook, who leads the Open Democratic Party.
It would mark Moon's first group meeting with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties in 15 months.
