S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 25, 2021
All News 16:30 May 25, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.593 0.593 0.0
2-year TB 0.924 0.910 +1.4
3-year TB 1.142 1.116 +2.6
10-year TB 2.129 2.120 +0.9
2-year MSB 0.933 0.924 +0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 1.890 1.876 +1.4
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
