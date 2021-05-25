S. Korean, U.S. troops conduct combined explosive ordnance disposal training
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Dozens of South Korean and American troops conducted joint explosive ordnance disposal training Tuesday to hone bomb disposal skills in various settings and to improve interoperability, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The training took place at the Naval Logistics Command in the southeastern city of Changwon, involving around 80 service members from three branches of service and the U.S. Forces Korea, as well as police officers and government officials in charge of related duties, according to the JCS.
"We executed the training under diverse scenarios of eliminating explosive ordnance on the ground, at sea and on air bases either in peace or war. It is designed to share skills and know-how and boost cooperation," the JCS said in a statement.
The annual joint training was launched by the JCS in 2019. But last year's session was canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
Stray dog menace poses growing threat to people
-
(LEAD) 'China is aware Moon-Biden statement targets China despite no mention of Beijing': Chinese amb.
-
N. Korean ship presumed to be on U.N. sanctions list sinks off Japan: source
-
U.S. raises travel advisory on Japan to highest Level 4: Do Not Travel
-
DP recommends gov't offer distancing rule exemptions for fully vaccinated people