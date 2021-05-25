SK Group to set up investment firm in Japan
All News 22:48 May 25, 2021
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- SK Group, South Korea's third-largest conglomerate, plans to establish an investment company in Japan, industrial sources said Tuesday.
Four SK companies -- SK Holdings Co., SK Materials Co., SKC Ltd. and SK Siltron Co. -- each will invest 10 billion yen (US$89 million) in the planned firm, tentatively named SK Japan Investment, they said.
They each will own 25 percent in the Japanese unit.
The Japanese company plans to take part largely in projects related to the environment and sustainable development, they said.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
