Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean intelligence chief to visit U.S. this week following Moon-Biden summit

All News 23:21 May 25, 2021

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's intelligence chief will visit the United States this week, possibly to coordinate policies on North Korea, government sources said Tuesday.

Park Jie-won, the director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), will leave for Washington on Wednesday, they said.

The trip follows a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden held at the White House on Friday.

This May 13, 2021, file photo shows Park Jie-won (C), director of the National Intelligence Service, arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, after a three-day visit to Japan. (Yonhap)

The leaders reached a set of deals on strengthening the alliance and cooperating on COVID-19 vaccines. They also agreed to work together for the shared goal of completely denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

Park had a trilateral meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts in Tokyo on May 12.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines visited South Korea from May 12-14. She met Moon and Park and visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.
(END)

Keywords
#National Intelligence Service #Park Jie-won
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!