(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 26)

The marvelous heat in the race of the PPP reflects the public's negative views about the Moon Jae-in administration before and after the DP's crushing defeats in the April 7 mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan. It also reflects a desire for change as concisely diagnosed by Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong. "A political party that departs with the familiar pasts will take power," he said. The PPP must reinvent itself to take a rational and centrist path instead of adhering to its right-wing ideology and relying on voters in South and North Gyeongsang provinces.