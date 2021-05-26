Samsung ranks 2nd in Q1 chip sales: report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's No. 1 foundry firm, came in third with sales of $12.91 billion, up 25 percent from a year earlier. South Korea's SK hynix Inc. took fourth after its sales grew 26 percent on-year to $7.62 billion followed by U.S. memory giant Micron Technology Inc., whose sales expanded 31 percent on-year to $6.58 billion in the first quarter.