(LEAD) Biden's pick of envoy to N. Korea means request for dialogue: Moon
(ATTN: CHANGES headline; UPDATES with remarks; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday the Joe Biden administration has made a de facto offer to North Korea for the resumption of talks with the appointment of a special envoy.
Moon also stressed that South Korea and the United States have formed a "firm consensus" on the need to advance the Korea peace process.
He called it one of the most important accomplishments in his White House summit with Biden last week, speaking to the leaders of South Korea's five major political parties.
In an announcement, timed with Moon's visit to the U.S., Biden unveiled the choice of Sung Kim, ambassador to Indonesia, as special envoy to North Korea.
The move is "making a request for North Korea to resume dialogue," Moon said during the luncheon meeting at Cheong Wa Dae meant for a briefing on the results of his summit with Biden.
The president took note of his joint statement with Biden, in which they agreed that both the 2018 inter-Korean summit accord, signed at Panmunjom, and the Washington-Pyongyang summit agreement in Singapore are "essential" for the denuclearization and establishment of permanent peace on the peninsula.
It lays the groundwork for the resumption of talks involving North Korea and the "peace clock" to move again on the basis of existing agreements, he added.
Moon also cited the summit deal to terminate the allies' "missile guidelines," describing it as a demonstration of "the robustness of the alliance." Four-decade-long restrictions on the range of South Korea's missiles have been scrapped with the accord, which should spur the nation's space program.
Through the meeting with Biden, Moon said he has reaffirmed that the Seoul-Washington relationship is incessantly developing as a "comprehensive" alliance to cover not just security but also such issues as the economy, COVID-19 vaccines, advanced technologies and climate change.
Regarding the U.S. decision to provide all the 550,000 South Korean troops with vaccinations, Moon said it represents a "meaningful gift" based on its respect for the alliance.
Moon requested local political parties' support for the implementation of summit agreements.
The party chiefs invited to the meeting were Song Young-gil of the ruling Democratic Party, Kim Gi-hyeon of the main opposition People Power Party, Yeo Young-kug of the Justice Party, Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party and Choi Kang-wook of the Open Democratic Party.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
-
S. Korea confirms 3 more 'breakthrough' COVID-19 infection cases
-
(LEAD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
-
(LEAD) New cases spike above 700, vaccine takers to be exempt from certain curbs