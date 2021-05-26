Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

May 26, 2021

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/12 Sunny 60

Incheon 21/13 Sunny 60

Suwon 24/11 Sunny 60

Cheongju 26/12 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 26/12 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 24/09 Sunny 60

Gangneung 27/14 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 26/12 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 25/13 Cloudy 30

Jeju 25/17 Sunny 60

Daegu 26/12 Sunny 20

Busan 22/16 Sunny 60

