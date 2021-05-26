Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 May 26, 2021
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/12 Sunny 60
Incheon 21/13 Sunny 60
Suwon 24/11 Sunny 60
Cheongju 26/12 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 26/12 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 24/09 Sunny 60
Gangneung 27/14 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 26/12 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 25/13 Cloudy 30
Jeju 25/17 Sunny 60
Daegu 26/12 Sunny 20
Busan 22/16 Sunny 60
(END)
