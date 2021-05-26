N.K. paper calls for competition among regional governments for balanced growth
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Wednesday for competition among cities and counties to promote a balanced economic growth across the country.
"In order to achieve a balanced and simultaneous growth in accordance with the party's initiatives and intentions, we need socialism competition in a fiercer way among cities and counties," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling Workers' Party, said.
"For the development of cities and counties, competition among them is a very effective and powerful tool," the paper added. "Competition among cities and counties also serves as a great school that nurtures revolutionaries."
North Korea's emphasis on competition appears to be part of efforts to ease food shortages by boosting the farming industry.
State media have called for local economic development to achieve self-reliance in securing food and other key necessities, saying cities and counties are the "cornerstone" of the national economy.
In March, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a workshop of regional party leaders and stressed the role of local party officials in achieving balanced national development.
