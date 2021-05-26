LG Electronics to run nighttime clerkless shops in S. Korea
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday it will run some of its shops in South Korea clerkless during nighttime as the home appliance maker tries to attract more consumers amid the pandemic-induced contactless trend.
LG said its nine stores, including six shops in Seoul, will operate without clerks from 8:30 p.m. to midnight daily, becoming the first electronics firm in the country to adopt such a system.
Users can enter unmanned shops after scanning a QR code. Inside the store, they can use kiosks or search on mobile applications to get information of LG's displayed products.
LG said each clerkless shop will offer chat services on Kakao Talk, the country's most used mobile messenger app, and will assist customers in need of help. Those who want in-person services can make reservations through kiosk machines.
LG said it plans to expand the number of clerkless shops and their operation time in the future.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
Stray dog menace poses growing threat to people
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
S. Korea confirms 3 more 'breakthrough' COVID-19 infection cases
-
U.S. raises travel advisory on Japan to highest Level 4: Do Not Travel
-
(LEAD) U.S. working on details of vaccine provision to S. Korean soldiers: Pentagon