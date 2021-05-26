Population mobility falls for 4th month in April
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The number of South Koreans who moved to different residences in the country fell for the fourth straight month in April as housing transactions declined, data showed Wednesday.
The number of people who changed their residences declined 3.4 percent on-year to 593,000 last month, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It marked the fourth straight month of decline after population mobility rose for the seventh consecutive month in December 2020 amid skyrocketing home prices.
The decline was mainly attributable to tepid housing transactions and fewer newly built apartments for people to move in, according to the statistics agency.
The population mobility rate -- the number of those relocating per 100 people -- reached 14.1 percent in April, down 0.5 percentage point from a year earlier.
In the first quarter, housing transactions declined, affected by the government's plan to increase the home supply.
In early February, the government unveiled a plan to increase the number of new homes by up to 836,000 nationwide in the next four years in a bid to help stabilize rising housing prices.
But home prices still ran high despite a series of measures to stabilize the housing market, including tax hikes and loan regulations.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
