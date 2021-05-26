Doosan Infracore wins orders for 75 excavators from Saudi Arabia
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top construction equipment maker Doosan Infracore Co. said Wednesday that it has signed a deal to provide 75 excavators to Saudi Arabian builders.
The deal consists of 70 22-ton excavators and five 50-ton excavators, the company said in an emailed statement. But it did not reveal the value of the deal.
The excavators will be used for the construction of Neom City being built in the western part of the Middle Eastern country and to maintain and repair the country's power generating facilities.
In April, Doosan Infracore inked a deal to deliver 102 excavators in Qatar, the company said.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
