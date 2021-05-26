(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' makes splash on Billboard, Oricon charts
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS details, photo)
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS' new single "Butter" has stormed major music charts in the United States and Japan following its release last week, the band's agency said Wednesday.
The English-language single debuted at No. 26 on the Billboard's pop airplay chart, which measures airplay of pop songs at some 160 key U.S. radio stations from every Monday to Sunday.
The song's debut ranking is higher than the band's 2020 smash hit "Dynamite," which debuted at No. 30 on the same chart.
"Butter," released on Friday, also debuted at No. 40 on the Billboard's adult pop airplay chart.
In Japan, the summery number sat atop two categories -- weekly streaming and weekly digital single rankings -- on the latest Oricon charts based on data between May 17-23, according to Big Hit Music.
The song earned 16.6 million streams in three days, setting a fresh record for debut week streaming on Oricon, it added.
BTS is now the only musician in Oricon's history that has three songs with more than 10 million weekly streams, including "Dynamite" and "Film Out."
Weekly downloads that are counted for the weekly digital single ranking, meanwhile, hit 52,821, fetching the group's second No. 1 in the category after "Film Out."
The seven-piece act has been refreshing its previous chart records with "Butter."
On Spotify, the world's biggest music streaming service, "Butter" earned 20.9 million streams on its first day of release. It marked the most streams in a single day in Spotify's history, according to the band's management agency.
On YouTube, "Butter" racked up 108.2 million views in its first 24 hours of release, outnumbering "Dynamite" at 101.1 million views. The music video for the new single also recorded more than 3.9 million peak concurrents, becoming the biggest YouTube music video premiere and replacing the band's own record of 3 million for "Dynamite."
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
Stray dog menace poses growing threat to people
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
S. Korea confirms 3 more 'breakthrough' COVID-19 infection cases
-
U.S. raises travel advisory on Japan to highest Level 4: Do Not Travel
-
(LEAD) U.S. working on details of vaccine provision to S. Korean soldiers: Pentagon