S. Korea eyes hefty investment for bio big data system

All News 11:10 May 26, 2021

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday it plans to spend some 1 trillion won (US$891 million) building a big data system on biohealth by 2028 in a bid to sharpen its competitive edge in the health care sector.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the country plans to establish the so-called Bio Data Dam by 2028, a big data scheme that will collect biohealth information of 1 million people, including some 400,000 patients.

To this end, the government plans to inject about 1 trillion won on setting up the system over the next six years from 2023, Hong said at a government meeting on innovative growth.

The minister also said the government plans to soon announce a set of measures that will help the country become a global vaccine hub.

South Korea's vision to become a global vaccine hub got a boost as the country's leading biopharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics Co. signed a deal last week to bottle Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at its local factory.

Moderna will become the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to be produced in South Korea, following AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sputnik V vaccines.

This photo, taken on May 25, 2021, shows Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki presiding over a meeting on parts and material industries. (Yonhap)

