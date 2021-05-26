KT maintains top spot in pay TV market in 2020: data
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. and its affiliate had the most number of pay TV subscribers in the country last year, maintaining the top status in terms of market share, ministry data showed Wednesday.
As of end-2020, the telecom giant and its satellite TV unit KT Skylife Co. had a combined 31.72 percent market share with 10.97 million subscribers, up around 300,000 people from end-June, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
LG Uplus Corp. and its pay TV unit LG HelloVision Corp. came in second with 25.16 percent with 8.7 million subscribers, while SK Telecom Co.'s internet protocol TV (IPTV) subsidiary SK Broadband Co. held a 24.65 percent market share with 8.52 million users.
The science ministry said the country's total pay TV subscribers stood at 34.58 million at the end of last year, up around 640,000 from the end of the first half of last year.
The number of internet protocol television (IPTV) subscribers reached 18.25 million, or 52.79 percent of the country's total pay TV service subscribers, last year.
The number of people subscribing to services from cable television system operators came to 13.23 million, while that of satellite broadcasting service users stood at 3.09 million.
The ministry compiles data on pay TV service subscribers every six months.
