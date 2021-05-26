Seoul stocks turn to losses late Wed. morning on valuation pressure
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned to losses late Wednesday morning amid increased valuation pressure, erasing earlier gains from expectations of a fast economic recovery.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 4.88 points, or 0.11 percent, to 3,166.44 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks opened with mild gains despite the overnight losses on Wall Street, as local economists increasingly speculate that the central bank may raise its 2021 growth forecast to some 4 percent this week.
A strong 41.1 percent jump in April exports fanned such optimism, along with brokerage forecasts for an increase in global demand for chips and autos.
But stocks lost ground after briefly touching the 3,180-point level, as investors look to lock in profits from the stock price hike.
Top cap Samsung Electronics slipped 0.13 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.41 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 1.96 percent, while pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics shed 0.94 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem slumped 4.71 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.88 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,120.7 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.3 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
Stray dog menace poses growing threat to people
-
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
S. Korea confirms 3 more 'breakthrough' COVID-19 infection cases
-
U.S. raises travel advisory on Japan to highest Level 4: Do Not Travel
-
(LEAD) U.S. working on details of vaccine provision to S. Korean soldiers: Pentagon