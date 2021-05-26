Over half of Koreans say Moon-Biden summit talks went 'well'
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Over half of South Koreans positively evaluated last week's summit meetings between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden, a poll showed Wednesday.
In the Realmeter poll of 2,004 adults conducted nationwide Monday and Tuesday, 56.3 percent said the Moon-Biden summit meetings went "well." Of the positive reviews, 29.6 percent described them as going "very well," it said.
On the other hand, 31.5 percent gave negative assessments. It said 13.7 percent of the negative feedback providers said the meetings went "very badly."
The remaining 12.2 percent offered "don't know" responses.
Moon visited the White House in Washington on Friday (local time) for talks with Biden. The leaders reached summit agreements on the alliance, COVID-19 vaccines and the Korea peace process, as well as partnerships in such industrial sectors as semiconductors and batteries.
By political ideology, 93.6 percent of ruling Democratic Party supporters and 84.1 percent of liberals positively evaluated the summit talks, whereas 57.2 percent of main opposition People Power Party supporters and 48.8 percent of conservatives provided negative assessments.
In a separate question on Biden's image, 62.1 percent said the U.S. president has a more favorable one than his predecessor Donald Trump. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points at a 95 percent level of confidence.
