(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
SEOUL -- South Korea announced Wednesday that people who have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors starting in July, as part of incentives for those participating in the public vaccine campaign.
The incentive program announced at a daily interagency coronavirus response meeting also included a plan to lift the gathering ban for direct family members who have had their first vaccine dose.
-----------------
S. Korea's intelligence chief leaves for U.S. to coordinate policy on N. Korea: sources
SEOUL -- South Korea's intelligence chief departed for the United States on Wednesday to discuss cooperation on North Korea after their leaders held a summit and agreed to diplomatically engage with Pyongyang, sources said.
National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Park Jie-won was seen leaving Inchon International Airport, west of Seoul, earlier in the day for the U.S., according to the sources.
-----------------
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' makes splash on Billboard, Oricon charts
SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS' new single "Butter" has stormed major music charts in the United States and Japan following its release last week, the band's agency said Wednesday.
The English-language single debuted at No. 26 on the Billboard's pop airplay chart, which measures airplay of pop songs at some 160 key U.S. radio stations from every Monday to Sunday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New cases spike above 700, vaccine takers to be exempt from certain curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases sharply bounced back to a nearly two-week high Wednesday as sporadic cluster infections, along with more transmissible variant cases, continued to pop up across the country.
The health authorities said those who are vaccinated will be partly exempted from wearing masks and other virus restrictions in an effort to encourage more people to get COVID-19 jabs.
-----------------
Moon to brief political party chiefs on results of summit with Biden, request support
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in is scheduled to hold a luncheon meeting Wednesday with the heads of South Korea's five major political parties at Cheong Wa Dae, according to his office.
Moon, during the meeting, will brief them on the outcome of his summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden last week and request bipartisan support for follow-up measures.
-----------------
(Yonhap Feature) One month on, med school student's death confounds a nation, prompts calls for truth
SEOUL -- On the banks of the Han River, the lifeline of Seoul, a middle-aged woman clung to a portrait of a young man and wept uncontrollably.
"This 'ajumma' will reveal (the truth) no matter what," she said, using the Korean term for a married and typically older woman. "Poor Jeong-min," she cried.
