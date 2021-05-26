S. Korea, Germany agree on close cooperation for shared interests in Indo-Pacific
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook and his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer agreed Wednesday to develop bilateral security relations to become key partners in the Indo-Pacific region, the defense ministry said.
The German minister arrived here for a three-day stay for talks with Suh, becoming the first German defense chief to visit South Korea since 2007.
During the talks with Suh, Kramp-Karrenbauer expressed hope for enhancing the defense and security relationship with South Korea, noting that Germany designated Seoul as a key partner for implementing its Indo-Pacific strategies, according to the ministry.
Suh said the two nations could be "optimum partners to work for shared interests in the region given their history, geopolitics and strategic features," it added.
The German minister voiced strong support for Seoul's peace process with North Korea, as Suh explained the Korean Peninsula and regional security circumstances, the ministry said.
Suh also expressed gratitude for Germany's medical aid to Korea right after the 1950-53 Korean War.
"The two ministers agreed to foster bilateral defense cooperation which has not been pushed for normally due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kramp-Karrenbauer, in particular, asked for Suh's visit to Germany soon," according to the release.
The German minister is scheduled to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) later in the day, officials said.
Germany and other major EU countries have been moving to deepen their influence in the Indo-Pacific region, expressing concerns over growing assertiveness by China.
Germany reportedly plans to deploy a warship to the Indo-Pacific region in the coming months for the first time in decades.
