KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GCH Corp 34,600 UP 100
Binggrae 62,700 UP 400
DB INSURANCE 50,400 DN 400
LotteChilsung 158,500 0
BoryungPharm 22,700 UP 250
L&L 13,900 UP 100
SamsungElec 79,800 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 223,500 DN 4,000
AmoreG 76,400 UP 100
Shinsegae 314,000 UP 8,500
Nongshim 297,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 51,900 DN 1,800
NHIS 13,350 DN 150
LOTTE 37,200 UP 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,150 UP 100
POSCO 349,000 DN 9,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 62,900 UP 900
SPC SAMLIP 87,300 DN 700
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,200 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDS 179,500 DN 2,500
KUMHOTIRE 4,780 UP 70
ORION Holdings 17,150 DN 150
NEXENTIRE 8,220 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 130,000 UP 2,000
KCC 311,500 DN 17,000
SKBP 110,500 DN 2,000
SKNetworks 5,750 UP 170
Daesang 29,050 DN 50
Daewoong 38,500 UP 2,050
SamyangFood 88,200 UP 2,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,100 0
CJ CheilJedang 477,500 UP 3,500
TaekwangInd 1,215,000 UP 46,000
BukwangPharm 20,800 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 65,700 DN 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 121,500 UP 4,500
ShinhanGroup 41,750 DN 150
HITEJINRO 38,150 UP 1,550
Yuhan 64,200 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 170,500 UP 1,000
