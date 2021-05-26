KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DOOSAN 82,000 UP 1,000
DL 83,800 UP 200
LGInt 32,100 DN 600
DongkukStlMill 22,150 DN 1,550
Hyundai M&F INS 23,900 DN 50
KAL 31,500 UP 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,250 UP 40
LG Corp. 126,500 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 149,000 UP 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,710 UP 20
SGBC 95,600 DN 1,000
Hyosung 101,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 49,050 UP 100
HDC HOLDINGS 13,550 DN 150
S-1 80,900 UP 200
ZINUS 98,300 DN 300
Hanchem 244,000 UP 2,000
DWS 45,000 UP 2,050
KEPCO 26,250 UP 1,350
SamsungSecu 46,100 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 18,500 DN 1,100
SKTelecom 318,500 UP 4,500
SNT MOTIV 62,200 UP 1,100
HyundaiElev 53,700 UP 1,100
IBK 10,700 0
DONGSUH 30,650 DN 200
SamsungEng 18,700 DN 850
SAMSUNG C&T 138,500 UP 500
PanOcean 6,930 DN 190
SAMSUNG CARD 32,050 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 24,400 UP 350
Kangwonland 27,850 UP 600
NAVER 363,000 UP 5,000
Kakao 119,500 UP 1,500
Kogas 32,150 UP 700
SamsungF&MIns 209,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,800 UP 1,050
NCsoft 856,000 DN 3,000
KIWOOM 124,000 UP 1,500
DSME 33,050 DN 800
