KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DSINFRA 11,450 UP 350
DWEC 7,570 DN 30
DongwonF&B 241,500 UP 14,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,500 0
Hanon Systems 16,300 UP 50
SK 267,000 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 66,200 DN 500
Handsome 44,200 DN 950
Asiana Airlines 17,200 UP 1,150
COWAY 84,600 UP 2,600
LOTTE SHOPPING 114,500 UP 1,000
LGH&H 1,556,000 UP 48,000
LGCHEM 832,000 DN 60,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 92,400 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,000 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 152,000 DN 1,500
Celltrion 270,500 DN 1,500
Huchems 21,550 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 161,000 UP 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 91,200 UP 900
KIH 104,500 0
LOTTE Himart 39,050 UP 350
KT 33,300 UP 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL222000 UP1500
LOTTE TOUR 21,100 UP 50
LG Uplus 14,900 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 84,600 UP 200
KT&G 83,200 UP 500
LG Display 22,850 UP 50
GS 46,850 UP 150
CJ CGV 31,950 UP 2,350
LIG Nex1 47,200 UP 100
Fila Holdings 54,300 UP 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,300 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 3,940 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 297,000 UP 6,000
FOOSUNG 10,100 UP 250
SK Innovation 273,500 0
MANDO 62,100 UP 600
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
(News Focus) BTS on roll with irresistible, smooth new single 'Butter'
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
(LEAD) New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts, breaks 100 mln YouTube views
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
(2nd LD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
S. Korea confirms 3 more 'breakthrough' COVID-19 infection cases
(LEAD) People given first dose of coronavirus vaccine can go maskless outdoors starting in July: gov't
(LEAD) New cases spike above 700, vaccine takers to be exempt from certain curbs