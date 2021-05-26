KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 835,000 DN 15,000
INNOCEAN 64,500 UP 900
Doosan Bobcat 51,200 UP 1,350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,400 UP 100
Netmarble 136,000 DN 2,000
ORION 121,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,150 DN 150
POONGSAN 38,850 DN 1,350
KBFinancialGroup 57,200 DN 900
Hansae 24,100 DN 550
LG HAUSYS 97,200 UP 1,000
Youngone Corp 45,800 DN 1,000
CSWIND 77,400 UP 2,400
GKL 18,400 UP 700
HanmiPharm 334,000 UP 2,500
BNK Financial Group 7,880 UP 60
emart 157,500 UP 1,000
SYC 63,300 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 5,860 DN 30
KOLON IND 60,700 UP 900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY483 50 DN400
KOLMAR KOREA 57,600 UP 1,300
HANJINKAL 67,100 DN 400
DoubleUGames 66,700 DN 400
CUCKOO 139,000 UP 1,000
COSMAX 124,000 UP 7,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S70800 DN1100
BGF Retail 173,000 DN 6,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 50,400 UP 2,700
HyundaiEng&Const 52,900 UP 800
SKCHEM 248,500 0
HDC-OP 28,050 UP 50
WooriFinancialGroup 11,000 DN 50
Doosanfc 41,900 UP 1,700
DHICO 16,100 UP 1,400
HYBE 259,000 DN 1,500
DL E&C 133,500 0
KEPCO KPS 44,700 UP 3,900
KEPCO E&C 54,800 UP 7,650
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,050 DN 50
