KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIA CORP. 81,300 DN 500
SK hynix 123,000 0
Youngpoong 702,000 DN 10,000
Hanwha 32,200 DN 450
DB HiTek 51,700 DN 400
CJ 112,000 DN 1,000
JWPHARMA 28,950 UP 1,100
Ottogi 543,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 36,900 UP 150
GS E&C 43,350 UP 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 637,000 DN 6,000
F&F Holdings 40,650 DN 950
GC Corp 350,000 UP 2,500
SK Discovery 51,700 DN 500
KPIC 272,000 UP 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,980 DN 70
SKC 134,000 UP 2,500
LS 68,400 DN 100
NamsunAlum 3,655 UP 20
GS Retail 37,200 UP 300
MERITZ SECU 4,485 UP 25
HtlShilla 98,100 UP 4,300
Hanmi Science 67,500 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 167,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,450 DN 150
OCI 123,000 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 56,200 UP 700
KorZinc 453,000 DN 11,500
HyundaiMipoDock 89,600 DN 1,200
Hanssem 111,500 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 61,700 DN 1,200
S-Oil 97,600 UP 1,600
LG Innotek 198,000 UP 2,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,050 UP 50
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 281,000 DN 2,500
HMM 49,400 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 76,800 DN 900
KSOE 146,500 0
KumhoPetrochem 236,000 UP 9,500
(MORE)
