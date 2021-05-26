Ex-Kumho Asiana chief additionally indicted for embezzlement, breach of trust

Park is accused of unfairly mobilizing Asiana Airlines and eight other group companies to offer unsecured low-interest loans of 130.6 billion won (US$117 million) to Kumho Buslines, a leading provider of bus and freight transportation services that was controlled by him and his family, between August 2016 and April 2017. He is also suspected of signing an exclusive Asiana in-flight meal provision deal with Swiss company Gategroup for 133.3 billion won, which was allegedly below market value.