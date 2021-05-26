Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
Over half of Koreans say Moon-Biden summit talks went 'well'
SEOUL -- Over half of South Koreans positively evaluated last week's summit meetings between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden, a poll showed Wednesday.
In the Realmeter poll of 2,004 adults conducted nationwide Monday and Tuesday, 56.3 percent said the Moon-Biden summit meetings went "well." Of the positive reviews, 29.6 percent described them as going "very well," it said.
-----------------
Leftover vaccines available for online reservation from Thursday
SEOUL -- Coronavirus vaccines left over after people do not show up for inoculations will be available for anyone who wants to get vaccinated via online reservations starting later this week, health authorities said Wednesday.
Starting on Thursday, people will be able to sign up to get the leftover doses through the country's major internet portal Naver and top mobile messenger KakaoTalk, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Biden's pick of envoy to N. Korea means request for dialogue: Moon
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday the Joe Biden administration has made a de facto offer to North Korea for the resumption of talks with the appointment of a special envoy.
Moon also stressed that South Korea and the United States have formed a "firm consensus" on the need to advance the Korea peace process.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New BTS song 'Butter' makes splash on Billboard, Oricon charts
SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS' new single "Butter" has stormed major music charts in the United States and Japan following its release last week, the band's agency said Wednesday.
The English-language single debuted at No. 26 on the Billboard's pop airplay chart, which measures airplay of pop songs at some 160 key U.S. radio stations from every Monday to Sunday.
-----------------
Cryptocurrency crimes cause damage worth over 5.5 tln won since 2017: lawmaker
SEOUL -- Financial damage caused by cryptocurrency-related crimes has totaled more than 5.5 trillion won (US$4.9 billion) since 2017, a lawmaker said Wednesday, citing data from police.
According to Rep. Yun Chang-hyun of the main opposition People Power Party, the National Police Agency (NPA) estimated the damage to be 467 billion won in 2017, 169 billion won in 2018, 764 billion won in 2019, 214 billion won in 2020 and 92 billion won from January to April this year.
-----------------
Top prosecutor nominee denies defending operators of Lime, Optimus funds
SEOUL -- Prosecutor General nominee Kim Oh-soo said Wednesday he has not defended individuals behind the so-called Lime and Optimus funds linked to massive investment fraud cases, amid revelations that he accepted a number of cases connected to the scandals.
During his parliamentary confirmation hearing, Kim told lawmakers that he "has never defended or been involved in matters related to suspects who operated the Lime and Optimus funds."
-----------------
Ex-Kumho Asiana chief additionally indicted for embezzlement, breach of trust
SEOUL -- Park Sam-koo, former chairman of Kumho Asiana Group, arrested two weeks ago on charges of masterminding unfair inter-affiliate transactions, was additionally indicted for embezzlement and breach of trust and referred to court trial on Wednesday.
According to officials at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, embezzlement and breach of trust were added to the alleged crimes faced by Park.
