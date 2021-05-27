Go to Contents Go to Navigation

May 27, 2021

SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- Vaccine takers to be allowed mask-free outdoors starting in July (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 4 major 'law guardians' under unprecedented probe, trials (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon says large S. Korea-U.S. combined exercises seem unlikely amid COVID-19 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Vaccine takers to be allowed mask-free outdoors starting in July (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Vaccine takers to be allowed mask-free outdoors starting in July (Segye Times)
-- Let's receive vaccines too (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Questions arise over effectiveness of no-mask incentives when people try to avoid AstraZeneca vaccine (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- New class society of real estate, yawning gap between top and lower classes (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Too premature,' risks of no masks (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 26,000 'jeonse' and monthly rent contracts disappear as tax incentives for rental biz operators (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'SMR, fuel cells … hydrogen is future' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Get a jab and get more freedoms, government vows (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Koreans can ditch masks outdoors after first COVID-19 shot (Korea Herald)
-- Concerns emerge over premature vaccination incentives (Korea Times)
