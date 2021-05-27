Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

May 27, 2021

SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/15 Rain 10

Incheon 19/14 Rain 0

Suwon 20/14 Rain 10

Cheongju 23/15 Rain 60

Daejeon 22/15 Rain 60

Chuncheon 21/14 Rain 60

Gangneung 24/17 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 22/15 Rain 60

Gwangju 23/15 Cloudy 10

Jeju 24/17 Cloudy 10

Daegu 26/14 Sunny 60

Busan 22/15 Cloudy 10

