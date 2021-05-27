Seoul stocks open nearly flat ahead of U.S. data release
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened nearly flat Thursday, as investors continued to wait for the upcoming release of key consumption data in the United States that is widely seen as a gauge for inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) traded down 0.54 points, or 0.02 percent, at 3,167.89 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI got off to a muted start as investor caution grew while waiting for the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, or core PCE, known to be weighed more by the U.S. Federal Reserve than the consumer price index.
The U.S. Commerce Department is set to release the latest PCE on Friday (U.S. time).
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics traded flat, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.41 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver decreased 1.65 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 0.6 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.67 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem dipped 3.37 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,118 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.1 won from the previous session's close.
