Logistics command chief named new vice Army chief

All News 10:29 May 27, 2021

SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Lt. Gen. Hwang Dae-il, the head of the Army Logistics Command, was named Thursday as the vice chief of the Army, the defense ministry said.

Hwang, 55, will take the position that has remained vacant since January, and Lt. Gen. Park Yang-dong was to assume the role of the logistics command chief, according to the ministry.

The appointments were part of a regular reshuffle that also included the promotion of a total of 11 generals to the two-star rank -- eight from the Army and three from the Marine Corps -- it added.

This photo provided by the defense ministry shows Lt. Gen. Hwang Dae-il. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

