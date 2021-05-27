3 Army soldiers test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Three more Army soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday.
Two soldiers, based in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, and the border county of Cheorwon, respectively, were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after virus cases were reported at their units, according to the ministry.
An officer in the northeastern county of Inje tested positive upon return from a vacation.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 946.
Nationwide, South Korea added 629 more cases Thursday, bringing the total caseload to 138,311.
