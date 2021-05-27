Full text of BOK statement on monetary policy decision in May

The Board will continue to conduct monetary policy in order to support the economy and stabilize consumer price inflation at the target level over a medium-term horizon, while paying attention to financial stability. While the Korean economic recovery is expected to strengthen and inflation to remain at a high level for some time, there are underlying uncertainties surrounding the path of COVID-19 and inflationary pressures on the demand side are forecast to be modest. Thus, the Board will maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance. In this process the Board will assess developments related to COVID-19 and economic developments in major countries, while paying closer attention to the buildup of financial imbalances such as fund flows concentrated in asset markets and household debt growth.

(END)