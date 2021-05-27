Seoul stocks extend losses late Thur. morning on BOK's growth revision
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Thursday morning, as the South Korean central bank sharply raised its growth outlook for this year, stoking inflation concerns.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) traded down 19.82 points, or 0.63 percent, at 3,148.61 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a muted start as investor caution grew while waiting for the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, or core PCE, known to be weighed more by the U.S. Federal Reserve than the consumer price index.
The U.S. Commerce Department is set to release the latest PCE on Friday (U.S. time).
Stock losses deepened as the Bank of Korea raised its growth outlook for 2021 to 4 percent for this year, sharply up from the previously projected 3 percent, and 3 percent in 2022.
The BOK froze the key interest rate at a record low of 0.5 percent, but investor sentiment weakened over faster-than-expected post-pandemic inflation.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics retreated 0.75 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.81 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver decreased 2.34 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 2.87 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.12 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem dipped 4.45 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,117.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1 won from the previous session's close.
