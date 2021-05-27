N. Korean leader appears to reduce public activities amid coronavirus concerns
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been seen less frequently this year amid concerns over the global coronavirus pandemic, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
"Last year and this year, there appears to be a downward trend in (Kim's) public activities except for his participation in large-scale political events, such as the party congress, amid COVID-19," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
Kim has been out of public view for about 20 days recently after he was last seen taking pictures with families of soldiers and art performers which were unveiled on May 7.
The official said it is too early to determine what his recent absence from public view means but that the ministry will closely monitor related situations.
Kim's unusual long absence from public view in May last year spawned a lot of rumors and speculation about his health.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
