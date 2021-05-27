S. Korea move to top of group in World Cup qualifying following N. Korean withdrawal
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea have climbed to the top of their group in the Asian World Cup qualifying campaign after all matches involving North Korea got wiped clean following their withdrawal.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) on Thursday relayed the decision reached by FIFA earlier in the week. North Korea, grouped with South Korea, Lebanon, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka in Group H of the second qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup, decided to pull out earlier in the month.
The second round, halted since November 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume in June, with South Korea as the centralized venue hosting all remaining matches.
North Korea had played five matches, posting two wins, two draws and a loss to rank fourth in the group. Those matches will now be nullified.
As a result, South Korea, which had been in second place after four matches, moved up to first place.
South Korea initially had two wins and two draws, one of which came against North Korea in October 2019. Now, South Korea have two wins and a draw for seven points.
Lebanon also have seven points, but South Korea hold the tiebreak edge in goal difference, plus-10 to plus-4.
The qualifying format will remain intact: the eight group winners and the four-best runners-up will advance to the third round.
When determining the rankings of No. 2 seeds, their results against fifth-place teams in their respective groups will not count.
South Korea, coached by Paulo Bento, will take on Turkmenistan on June 5, Sri Lanka on June 9 and Lebanon on June 13. All matches will be played at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
